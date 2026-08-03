The South Coast Fermented Food Industry Support Center, a public foundation based in Seungju-eup, is accepting applications from agricultural food manufacturers in South Jeolla Province and Gwangju for its 2026 prototype equipment fee support project, aimed at helping companies develop and commercialize new products.

According to Suncheon city, the project is designed to ease the financial burden companies face during new product development and to help them improve product quality and market competitiveness through access to research and manufacturing equipment.

Eligible applicants are agricultural food companies registered as food manufacturers or processors with their primary place of business in the South Jeolla-Gwangju integrated special city. Selected companies will receive up to 7 million won ($4,880) per firm to cover equipment usage fees for prototype production, with a required self-contribution of 3 million won.

For more information, interested companies can visit the center's website or contact the strategic planning team at 061-750-8202.