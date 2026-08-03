Apple's long-rumored AI glasses are moving closer to reality, with a formal unveiling now expected in June next year.

The announcement sets up a direct clash with Samsung, which plans to launch two AI glasses models in the second half of this year, and signals that the smart glasses market — currently dominated by Meta — is about to get far more competitive.

According to Bloomberg and other international media, as well as global technology industry sources, Apple plans to officially unveil its first AI glasses at the Worldwide Developers Conference next June. Sales are expected to begin by the end of next year.

The market had initially anticipated an earlier launch, but the timeline was pushed back amid concerns over privacy, according to reports.

Apple's AI glasses have drawn strong consumer interest even before their official reveal — much like the company's first foldable phone. The excitement stems from expectations that the product will be a lightweight, glasses-style wearable resembling ordinary eyewear, a sharp departure from the Vision Pro headset, which was widely seen as a market failure.

The glasses are expected to feature speakers and a microphone for calls and Siri notifications, along with AI capabilities and a camera.

For Samsung, which is moving faster by launching AI glasses this year, a full-scale battle with Apple next year is now unavoidable.

Samsung unveiled two new models at last month's Unpacked event and plans to release them in the second half of this year. Gentle Monster and Warby Parker handled the design of the AI glasses.

Samsung Electronics paid particular attention to the glasses' weight, thickness, balance and durability. Users can capture real-time footage through a built-in camera and access AI features based on what they see. The battery lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, and the accompanying charging case provides up to seven additional charges.

With Meta, Samsung and now Apple all signaling serious entries into the market, a major shift in market share appears imminent. Whether glasses-style wearables can establish themselves as a core hardware category alongside smartphones is also drawing close attention.

According to market research firm Omdia, Meta held an 85.2 percent share of the AI smart glasses market last year.

The market is also expected to grow rapidly. Global Market Insights projects the global smart glasses market, estimated at $5 billion this year, will expand to $10.3 billion by 2035.