Seoul's Jung-gu (district mayor Kim Gil-sung) has completed usage training on underground emergency fire suppression units — installed last year — at all 21 traditional markets and shopping streets in the district.

The training wrapped up Wednesday at Seoul Jungang Market, concluding a roughly nine-month program that has significantly strengthened the ability of merchants and residents to tackle fires in the critical moments after they break out.

The underground units are designed for the narrow alleyways of traditional markets where fire trucks cannot easily enter. Buried beneath the road surface in normal times, they pose no obstacle to pedestrians or vehicles. When a fire breaks out, anyone can lift the cover, connect a fire hose and begin suppression. The units are intended to slow the spread of fire before trucks arrive — securing the all-important "golden hour."

Jung-gu secured external funding from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Ministry of Interior and Safety to install 33 underground units across 21 traditional markets and shopping streets last year. Larger markets received multiple units so that crews could respond simultaneously from several points, while every alleyway-style traditional market received at least one unit to eliminate gaps in initial response. Installation was also completed at 12 alleyway-style shopping streets.

To ensure the units would be used effectively, the district worked with Jungbu Fire Station from November last year over roughly nine months, visiting each equipped market to conduct hands-on training. Merchants practiced the full sequence — opening the unit, connecting the hose and discharging water — to build readiness for a real fire. Fire truck access drills were also held at Sinjeungang Market, Jungbu Market and Inhyeon Market, among others.

Merchants who took part in the training are expected to pass on the skills to new traders and other market members on an ongoing basis, with regular proficiency drills to follow.

Jung-gu is one of Seoul's most market-dense areas, home to 55 markets including traditional markets, shopping streets, alleyway-style shopping streets and underground shopping arcades. The tightly packed stalls and narrow lanes mean fire can spread rapidly, and many spots are difficult for fire trucks to reach — making the first few minutes of response decisive in limiting damage. That is why the district has invested heavily in expanding early-suppression infrastructure and building on-the-ground response capacity.

The district plans to continue expanding safety infrastructure at traditional markets and strengthening the initial response capabilities of merchants and residents, with the goal of creating markets where everyone can shop with confidence.

"Jung-gu's traditional markets are places that have long sustained the lives of residents and consistently draw tourists from near and far," district mayor Kim said. "We will consistently support the expansion of safety facilities and the strengthening of merchants' response capabilities, so that we can build traditional markets where everyone feels safe."