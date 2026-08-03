Also available at Incheon Airport duty-free shop starting Monday

A Gwangyang plum sparkling wine called "Seomjingang's Star," developed by local specialty liquor manufacturer Seomjingang Bom Co., is set to make its first exports to Germany and the United States.

According to Gwangyang city, "Seomjingang's Star" is billed as the world's first authentic plum sparkling wine, made primarily from plums — the city's signature agricultural product.

The wine uses Gwangyang-grown plums and wild pears as its main ingredients and is fermented and aged for about 10 months using the Charmat method. Fine bubbles produced by natural carbonation during fermentation and a rich, layered aroma are its defining characteristics.

Exports to Germany and the United States are scheduled to begin in late September. The wine will go on sale at the City Plus duty-free shop at Incheon International Airport starting Monday.

Seomjingang Bom won the grand prize at the 2025 Namdo Woori Liquor Competition with its flagship product "Seomjingang Baram," and the company plans to use the upcoming exports as a springboard to expand its presence in overseas markets.

Park Jong-su, head of the city's agricultural food and retail division, said the city would "actively support the expansion of exports and the opening of new markets for local agricultural products to help revitalize the local economy."