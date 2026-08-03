South Korea's 2026 inline hockey national team held a send-off ceremony to reaffirm its determination ahead of international competitions set to take place in China in August and Paraguay in October.

The Korea Roller Sports Federation announced Monday that the ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the KSPO Training Center conference room at Olympic Hall, with 24 squad members in attendance. Federation President Kim Gyeong-seok, inline hockey committee chair Kim Cha-gon, and other guests including parents also took part.

At the ceremony, players were introduced and a report was given on the squad selection and dispatch process. Junior team captain Park Eui-jin (Gyeonggi Hawks Black) then read a pledge on behalf of the squad, vowing to give their best. President Kim presented scholarships of 500,000 won ($349) each to Kim Dong-geun (Gyeonggi Hawks Black) and Kim Do-eun (Gyeonggi Hawks White), recognizing their consistent effort and exemplary conduct in training.

"Both tournaments are meaningful competitions, and I ask that you give your all in every game with the pride and confidence of representing your country, and with a one-team spirit," Kim said ahead of the squad's departure. "I hope you all return home safely without injury."

The 2026 national team roster consists of a head coach, an assistant coach, 16 junior players and 14 senior players. Under competition rules, eight junior players will compete in the senior division, bringing the total number of competing players to 22. The squad was selected through a national tryout held over three days from May 8 to 10 in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, with the top players at each position earning spots on the team.

The federation appointed Jeong Jae-hun, head coach of Gyeonggi Hawks, as the national team head coach through an open recruitment process last October. Kim Beom, a Gyeonggi Hawks coach, was named the national team assistant coach through a separate open recruitment process last month.

In preparation for the competitions, the squad held its first training camp during the 2026 Korea Inline Hockey Championship — the President's Cup — conducting tactical drills and scrimmages against senior club teams to sharpen match readiness. An intensive session covering detailed tactics and position-specific skills followed in Yongin on July 17. The team departs Tuesday for Lishui, China, to compete in the 2026 Asia-Oceania Club Champions Cup.

The tournament, newly established this year, is an international competition to determine the top inline hockey clubs in Asia and Oceania. World Skate Asia, the continental federation, created the event to build a new international competition framework for inline hockey that extends beyond Asia to include the Oceania region.

The senior men's division will feature six teams: one from Taiwan, one from India and three from host nation China, along with South Korea — Taiwan and China being regarded as Asia's strongest sides. The junior men's division has five teams entered, including one from Taiwan and three from China. South Korea, seeking real-match experience ahead of the World Championship in Paraguay, coordinated with the organizers to enter as a national team rather than a club side.

After arriving Tuesday, the squad will hold an official training session the following day before competing from Thursday through Monday. The team returns home Aug. 11 and will then begin a phased tactical training program in preparation for the 2026 World Inline Hockey Championship, set to open Oct. 3 in Asunción, Paraguay.