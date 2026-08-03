The AI and semiconductor boom has redrawn the map of South Korea's wealthiest individual shareholders. Owners tied to Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and the broader semiconductor supply chain saw their stake values jump, vaulting them up the rankings, while major shareholders in platform, content, gaming and biotech companies fell back. The sectors that drove the stock market over the past year have effectively rewritten the country's stock-wealth pecking order.

According to financial data provider FnGuide, the Samsung family dominated the top of the individual stock-wealth rankings as of July 31. Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong held on to first place for the second consecutive year with a stake valued at 46.25 trillion won ($32.3 billion). Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, climbed one spot to second from third, while Hotel Shilla President Lee Boo-jin rose to third from fourth and Samsung C&T President Lee Seo-hyun advanced to fourth from fifth. Share prices at Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance all surged on the back of the AI and semiconductor rally, lifting the assessed value of the four family members' combined holdings to 100.42 trillion won as of July 31 from 35.92 trillion won a year earlier — a gain of 64.5 trillion won.

The SK Group owner family also climbed sharply, riding a surge in SK Hynix's share price. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won jumped to seventh from 13th after his stake value rose 174.54 percent, from 2.64 trillion won to 7.23 trillion won. Chey Ki-won, chairman of the SK Happy Sharing Foundation, advanced 20 places to 14th from 34th.

Owners of semiconductor equipment companies also made notable gains. Kwak Dong-shin, chairman of Hanmi Semiconductor, rose to ninth from 12th, while Kwak Young-mi climbed 53 spots to 39th from 92nd, breaking into the top 50 for the first time. Jusung Engineering Chairman Hwang Chul-joo vaulted 82 places to 28th from 110th after his stake value surged 357.43 percent, from 328 billion won to 1.5 trillion won. EO Technics Chairman Sung Kyu-dong also moved up to 36th from 44th. Eugene Technology Chairman Eom Pyeong-yong climbed 63 spots to 41st from 104th, entering the top 50 for the first time.

Beyond semiconductors, owners in AI infrastructure, power equipment and shipbuilding also moved up. Sanil Electric CEO Park Dong-seok held steady at 26th, cementing a place in the upper tier. Doosan Group Chairman Park Jung-won jumped to 27th from 42nd, and Doosan Vice Chairman Park Ji-won rose to 33rd from 58th. HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun also advanced to 37th from 48th.

Platform and content company owners, by contrast, slid down the rankings. Kakao founder Kim Beom-su fell to 17th from 10th, Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk dropped to 18th from ninth, and Krafton Chairman Chang Byung-gyu slipped to 23rd from 14th. Naver founder Lee Hae-jin fell to 29th from 24th, while Netmarble Chairman Bang Jun-hyuk tumbled to 49th from 30th.

Biotech company shareholders were also unable to avoid the slide. Alteogen CEO Park Soon-jae fell to 13th from seventh, and PharmaResearch Chairman Chung Sang-soo dropped to 32nd from 19th. ABL Bio CEO Lee Sang-hoon slipped to 45th from 36th, and Ensol Biosciences CEO Hyung In-woo fell to 48th from 29th.

The shifts in the individual stock-wealth rankings closely mirrored sector-by-sector performance on the domestic market over the past year. According to Korea Exchange, the KRX SK Hynix index rose 551.99 percent and the KRX Samsung Electronics index gained 261.57 percent from the end of July last year through the end of July this year. The KRX IT and KRX Semiconductor indexes also led the broader market higher, rising 237.33 percent and 220.34 percent, respectively.

The concentration in AI and semiconductors was even more pronounced in thematic indexes. The KRX K-AI Semiconductor TOP2+ index jumped 324.50 percent over the same period, while the KRX Semiconductor Top15 and KRX AI Semiconductor indexes rose 232.01 percent and 210.51 percent, respectively. The KRX Internet TOP10 fell 18.76 percent, the KRX Bio TOP10 dropped 17.61 percent and the KRX Game TOP10 declined 14.10 percent. As market leadership shifted to AI and semiconductors, the stock-wealth rankings shifted with it.

Analysts in the financial investment industry view the ranking changes not simply as a reflection of share price movements, but as the result of the market's valuation framework being reorganized around AI and semiconductors. The structural shift in the industrial landscape, they say, has been reflected in owners' stake values and the stock-wealth rankings alike.

"If the IT bubble of 2000 and the semiconductor boom of 2010 were cycles within specific industries, this AI rally is distinctive in that it represents a structural transformation across the entire economy," said Kim Min-ki, a research fellow at the Korea Capital Market Institute. "As Korean semiconductor and equipment companies have staked out leading positions in high-value-added areas such as high-bandwidth memory and advanced processes, the market is now evaluating not just individual companies but national industrial competitiveness."

He added that the drop in rankings for platform and biotech owners "can be seen less as a result of company-specific issues and more as a consequence of the market's valuation axis shifting toward AI and semiconductors," and went on to say that "whether this represents a structural change or a short-term rotation will require watching semiconductor earnings improvements and how well platform and biotech companies respond to AI going forward."

He also said investors "should look beyond rising stake values to examine companies' actual cash-generating ability, shareholder returns and whether their growth is sustainable."