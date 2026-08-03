People Power Party lawmaker Ju Jin-woo said Monday that two separate polling stations during the 22nd general election recorded perfectly identical hourly increases in voter counts — a phenomenon he called "twin precincts."

"A new method called 'twin precincts' was used in the 22nd general election," Ju said, calling the turnout statistics "clear evidence that the National Election Commission has been systematically manipulating data on an ongoing basis." He called for a forced investigation and additional search and seizure of the commission's servers.

At a press conference at the National Assembly, Ju said Precinct 1 and Precinct 6 in Bulgwang 1-dong, Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, recorded voter increases that were "identical, like twins." Over six consecutive hours, both precincts logged the exact same sequence of new voters: 200, 100, 0, 200, 100 and 100.

He went on to say that a total of five such "twin precinct" pairs — 10 polling stations in all — were found nationwide, adding that the pattern "reveals not individual misconduct by a commission employee, but an organized crime involving multiple conspirators."

Ju also said investigators found polling stations where voter counts repeated the same pattern in a cycle.

In Hagye 1-dong, Seoul, hourly voter counts were recorded as 150, 200, 150, 200 and 150, while in Nonhyeon 1-dong the figures ran 160, 120, 160, 120 and 160.

"There are nine cases where voter numbers were deliberately entered falsely in a repeating pattern," Ju said. "They varied the numbers slightly so the repetition would not be noticed."

He added that 140 additional cases of deliberate manipulation had been uncovered in the 22nd general election. In Sannae-dong, Daejeon, records showed exactly two voters per hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there were countless instances where voter counts abruptly stopped, he said.

Ju urged the People Power Party to "actively cooperate with the launch of a special prosecutor and a parliamentary investigation that leaves no sacred cows," and warned the joint prosecution-police task force that if it did not proceed with additional server searches and arrests of those involved, he would personally file criminal complaints against suspected National Election Commission officials and task force members he deemed derelict in their duties.