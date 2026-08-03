The Democratic Party of Korea's South Jeolla Province-Gwangju chapter chairmanship race has drawn three candidates, all sitting lawmakers, setting the stage for a competitive contest.

Assembly members Kwon Hyang-yeop (Suncheon-Gwangyang-Gokseong-Gurye B), Jo Gye-won (Yeosu B) and An Do-geol (Dong-gu-Nam-gu B) have registered as candidates for the chapter's inaugural chair.

The chair will be elected on Aug. 15 at the multipurpose gymnasium of the Naju General Sports Park. Voting will be conducted online and open to rights-holding party members and national delegates.

Rights-holding members may cast their ballots from 9 a.m. on Aug. 13 through 9 p.m. on Aug. 14, while national delegates will vote from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The election will use a preferential voting system — the same method applied in the party leader election — in which voters rank candidates in order of preference from first to third. If no candidate secures a majority in the first count, the second-preference votes of the third-place candidate will be redistributed to determine the winner.