The employee welfare policy at Yeongam-ui Saemteo, the agency founded by sibling duo AKMU, has been drawing attention.

A video titled "A Day with AKMU's Suhyun" was posted Thursday on YouTuber Gian84's channel "Life 84."

In the video, Gian84 visited the office of Yeongam-ui Saemteo, the company Lee Suhyun founded last year with her older brother Lee Chanhyuk.

Lee Suhyun said the company has about 10 people in total, including staff and her brother Lee Chanhyuk.

When Gian84 asked employees why they chose to work there, one replied, "We were all recruited."

Gian84 then asked whether they had all come from AKMU's former agency YG Entertainment, to which Lee Suhyun said about half had, adding, "They all made a career move."

AKMU founded the independent agency after their contract with YG Entertainment ended.

Gian84 also showed interest in how employees were compensated and asked about their salaries, prompting Lee Suhyun to fire back, "Why are you so fixated on pay?"

Gian84 drew laughs with a candid response: "Everyone's going to be curious about that."

The company's most notable perk — a four-day workweek — was then revealed.

When Gian84 asked employees about the company's strengths, one said, "We have a four-day workweek. Every Tuesday is a designated exercise day, and it counts as work hours" — a disclosure that surprised viewers.

AKMU, the brother-sister duo who debuted in 2014 after winning SBS's K-pop Star Season 2, have released numerous hit songs including "200%" and "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love." After 12 years with YG Entertainment, they established their independent agency Yeongam-ui Saemteo in January and officially transferred their affiliation on Jan. 27.