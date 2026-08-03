Moon Jin-hee, chair of the Korea Football Association's Referee Committee, has announced his resignation after drawing widespread criticism for his conduct at a National Assembly hearing, where he stood with one hand in his pocket while talking back to a lawmaker.

A KFA official confirmed Monday that Moon had expressed his intention to resign, adding that a referee evaluation council meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, had been moved up to Monday. "Once the meeting wraps up, he is expected to submit his resignation," the official said.

The controversy stems from a National Assembly hearing held Thursday before the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, at which Moon clashed with Rep. Kim Jae-won of the Rebuilding Korea Party.

When Kim told Moon to "stand up straight and answer respectfully," noting that he had been behaving improperly toward other committee members as well, Moon — one hand still in his pocket — shot back: "You can say what you want, but I can't? Why don't you lower your voice?"

When Rep. Jo Gye-won of the Democratic Party of Korea also raised objections to Moon's behavior, Moon snapped, "Stay out of this," drawing anger from lawmakers across the chamber.

Under the KFA's bylaws, an executive who submits a letter of resignation is immediately removed from their position.