Korea Railroad Corporation's Gangwon Province branch has pledged closer cooperation with the Armed Forces Transportation Command and the 1st Logistics Support Command to build a new military freight transport system, the branch announced Monday after attending the opening ceremony for the Manjong dedicated military rail line.

The ceremony marked the start of full operations on the line, which was completed in March and had since been undergoing operational preparations.

The Manjong military rail line will operate under a "direct military shunting" system, in which military personnel connect and disconnect freight cars themselves.

The arrangement is expected to improve overall freight transport efficiency while significantly strengthening the practical skills of military personnel.

The Armed Forces and Korail plan to continue working together to enhance the safety and efficiency of military cargo transport by rail, using the line's opening as a springboard for deeper cooperation.

"This opening ceremony has further solidified the cooperative framework between Korail and the military," said Kim Tae-rak, head of Korail's Gangwon Province branch. "We will actively support railway transport capabilities to ensure the smooth delivery of military supplies and reinforce national security."