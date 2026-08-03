World-renowned soprano Jo Su-mi has once again been recognized as a master carrying on the artistic legacy of Maria Callas, the greatest diva of the 20th century.

Jo received the 12th Premio Internazionale Maria Callas (Maria Callas International Special Award) in Verona, Italy, on Sunday (local time), in recognition of her contributions to the development of opera and classical music worldwide, her agency SMI Entertainment said. She is the first Asian vocalist to receive the award since its establishment.

The Maria Callas Award was created to honor Maria Callas, the defining diva of the 20th century, and is presented to artists who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of opera and classical music around the world.

The award is rooted in the historic significance of the Arena di Verona, where Callas made her Italian stage debut in 1947 in the opera "La Gioconda." Organized in cooperation with the city of Verona and leading cultural institutions, it has previously been bestowed only upon artists who have left an indelible mark on classical music history, including director Franco Zeffirelli and baritone Leo Nucci.

The honor follows Jo's receipt in 2025 of the Commandeur, the highest grade of France's Order of Arts and Letters, making it all the more significant as a reaffirmation of her standing as a master in both France and Italy — the twin pillars of European vocal tradition.

The award caps a 40-year career that began with Jo's debut as Gilda in "Rigoletto" at the Teatro Verdi in Trieste, Italy, in 1986. The late maestro Herbert von Karajan praised her as possessing "a voice given by God," cementing her place as one of the world's foremost leggero coloratura sopranos.

"On Aug. 2, 1947, the legendary diva Maria Callas made her historic operatic debut in Verona, Italy," Jo said. "It is the greatest honor to receive the 12th Maria Callas Special Award — in her name, in the same city — on Monday, 79 years later. As an award bearing the name of such a towering artist, I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life."

Jo recently released a special album, "CONTINUUM," marking the 40th anniversary of her world stage debut, and launched the second Jo Su-mi International Vocal Competition, which began in France's Loire Valley, as part of her efforts to nurture young musicians. She will share the milestone with audiences in Korea at a commemorative recital at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall on Sept. 4.