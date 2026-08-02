Seocho-gu in Seoul is accepting applications through Aug. 10 for the "2026 Seocho AI Academy: Vibe Coding Bootcamp," a hands-on digital education program designed to develop practical talent for the generative AI era. District Mayor Jeon Seong-su is leading the initiative.

The Vibe Coding Bootcamp is a project-based program that lets participants experience the full cycle — from planning and building to deploying — using generative AI and vibe coding tools. Unlike lecture-heavy courses, it centers on hands-on practice in which trainees build and refine their own services.

The program runs entirely free of charge at the Seocho Smart Education Center (221 Gangnam-daero) and is divided into two tracks. The beginner class, open to those new to coding, runs for four days from Aug. 18 to 21. Participants will learn the basic concepts and uses of generative AI and vibe coding, then use AI tools to build simple webpages and mini-games.

The course also walks participants through the full process — from data collection and analysis to web service deployment — culminating in the completion and presentation of an individual project.

The advanced class, aimed at learners who already have experience with vibe coding or AI-assisted coding, runs for six days from Aug. 24 to 31. Starting with AI-driven service planning, the track focuses on completing a project to a real-service standard, covering automation, database construction, web service integration and deployment to strengthen practical skills.

Applications are open to Seocho-gu residents and workers employed within the district, with 30 spots available per class. Interested applicants can apply online through the Seocho-gu district office website or by scanning the QR code on the program poster. Final selections will be announced by individual text message after Aug. 12.

"Vibe coding is a new digital skill that turns ideas into real services using generative AI," district Mayor Jeon said. "I hope this program gives residents a chance to build the practical skills needed in the generative AI era firsthand, and to take their digital capabilities to the next level by experiencing what it means to bring an idea to life as an actual service."