President Lee Jae Myung will head straight to Cheong Wa Dae upon returning Monday from an 11-day trip to the United States, South America and Germany to review the real estate and stock market situations, the presidential office said Sunday.

Cheong Wa Dae chief spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee plans to hold a closed-door meeting on domestic issues, including real estate policy and the stock market, as soon as he returns.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol, other relevant cabinet ministers and presidential aides are expected to attend.

The session is expected to focus on tax, financial and supply measures that government ministries have developed based on public opinion gathered at a major real estate policy forum Lee chaired just before departing. The trip was the longest overseas schedule of his presidency, and Lee left on the tour immediately after presiding over the forum.

Lee is also expected to receive briefings from aides and review the domestic stock market situation, including issues surrounding leveraged exchange-traded funds.

Throughout the trip, Lee received regular updates on domestic affairs and held video conferences with senior secretaries and aides.

Starting Tuesday, Lee will receive work reports from 27 ministries and agencies covering industry and the economy, diplomacy and security, society and culture, and judicial and administrative affairs over two days.