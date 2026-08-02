"Right now is the cheapest it will ever be."

Samsung Electronics' new foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra — are generating a frenzy of pre-order activity thanks to steep discounts, with sales already reported to be more than double those of the previous Galaxy Z Fold 7.

During the pre-order period, which runs through Monday, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 — listed at 1.93 million won ($1,340) — is available for as low as 780,000 won, while the 2.53 million won Galaxy Z Fold 8 can be had for around 1.7 million won.

Pre-order customers also receive a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, and carrier subsidies are at their highest during this window. Retailers are offering number-port customers on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 512GB a total discount of 1.15 million won — comprising a 250,000-won free storage upgrade, a 500,000-won carrier subsidy and a 400,000-won store discount.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, number-port discounts combining the storage upgrade, carrier subsidy and store discount reach up to 1.02 million won. That brings the 2.53 million won Z Fold 8 down to 1.38 million won, and the 2.83 million won Z Fold 8 Ultra to 1.7 million won.

Customers switching devices — rather than carriers — can also save up to 1 million won, combining a 250,000-won free storage upgrade, a 500,000-won carrier subsidy and a store discount of between 270,000 and 320,000 won. The deal requires a 24-month contract under which customers use a plan in the 100,000-won range for the first six months before switching to a 50,000–60,000-won plan for the remainder of the term.

The rush to pre-order reflects what buyers stand to lose once the window closes: the free 512GB storage upgrade — worth 250,000 won — disappears, and carrier subsidies are reduced.

Prices will rise after Monday. The pre-order period offers the lowest prices available on Samsung's new lineup.

The aggressive discounts appear to be driving Samsung's new foldables toward a record-breaking pre-order tally. Live-commerce sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 have already surpassed double the figures recorded for the Z Fold 7, according to industry sources.

The key demographic driving the surge is consumers in their teens through 30s. Samsung Electronics said that since pre-orders opened on its website Tuesday, that age group has accounted for more than half — 50 percent — of all Galaxy Z8 series pre-order customers.

At the current pace, the new lineup could surpass not only the all-time foldable pre-order record set by the Z Fold 7 at about 1.04 million units, but also the top Galaxy S series mark of about 1.35 million units set by the Galaxy S26, and even the all-time Galaxy record of about 1.38 million units held by the Galaxy Note 10.