A man in his 40s who stabbed a foreign woman he did not know in Seoul's Seongdong-gu and fled has been taken into custody.

The Seongdong Police Station arrested the suspect, identified only as A, on charges of attempted murder Sunday afternoon in Seoul, according to Yonhap.

A is accused of stabbing a foreign woman in her 50s, identified only as B, near Sangwangsimni Station in Seongdong-gu at around 1 a.m. Sunday before fleeing the scene.

The two are believed to have had no prior acquaintance. Whether the attack was random has not been confirmed.

The woman suffered a neck wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police pursued A immediately after the attack and arrested him.

Investigators are looking into the full circumstances of the incident and plan to seek an arrest warrant.