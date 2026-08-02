Israel's Channel 12 reported that Iran's foreign minister agreed to a compromise on opening the Strait of Hormuz before Donald Trump announced he had called off a planned strike on Iran. Iranian military officials flatly denied the claim, keeping tensions elevated.

Citing multiple well-placed diplomats, Channel 12 reported Sunday that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had agreed to a compromise on fully opening the Strait of Hormuz, after which Trump abruptly canceled the planned strikes.

The compromise, brokered by the United States and Qatar, would allow vessels to enter the Persian Gulf through an Iran-controlled zone while outbound traffic exits through Omani waters, the broadcaster said.

Barak Ravid of Axios reported that Oman had agreed to the deal but that Iran's hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was demanding firm guarantees that it would also comply, with Qatar currently working to secure those assurances.

On Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had received requests to hold off on any attack after Iran and other Middle Eastern nations agreed to a framework for a deal. He announced he was calling off the military operation that had been expected over the weekend.

"This agreement includes the immediate, complete and total opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of Iran's nuclear threat," Trump said.

Iranian officials, however, pushed back forcefully against the claims.

Iran's acting defense minister, Ibn Aleza, said in a statement that Trump's announcement was "part of psychological warfare and a carefully calculated provocation," adding that Iran "considers this a real and serious threat." He said Iran would "never be caught off guard or respond passively."

An anonymous military source cited by Iranian state media dismissed Trump's claims as lies, accusing him of trying to pressure Gulf leaders and extract concessions.

Other sources said the Iranian military was at its highest state of readiness, warning that if fighting broke out, the outcome would be decisive.