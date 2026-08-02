Nowon-gu District Mayor Seo Jun-oh attended the closing ceremony of the Nowon Children's Native English Camp on Sunday afternoon at Sahmyook University, where he congratulated children who had completed the summer program.

The Nowon Children's Native English Camp is a seven-night, eight-day residential intensive English immersion program in which children from Nowon-gu study alongside native English-speaking teachers at Sahmyook University. The program is designed to help participants naturally acquire practical English skills in an environment that simulates an overseas setting.

A total of 160 elementary school students took part in this year's camp, building their English communication skills and experiencing foreign cultures through a range of learning and hands-on activities with native-speaking instructors.

The closing ceremony was attended by District Mayor Seo, students, parents and officials. The event proceeded in order with remarks from Sahmyook University President Je Hae-jong, a congratulatory address from District Mayor Seo, an awards ceremony, a group photo and a screening of a camp highlight video.

"I believe this has been a precious experience for the children — one that allowed them to intensively improve their English skills during the vacation while building their confidence at the same time," Seo said. "We will continue to develop practical and creative hands-on education programs for the young talents of our community."