Goheung Buncheong Culture Museum launches museum university program

The museum university program run by the Goheung Buncheong Culture Museum in South Jeolla Province has launched its new session.

This year's program, themed "Yi Sun-sin's Sea: Awakening the Records of Heunyang," was designed to highlight the role of the Heunyang naval forces during the Imjin War and to raise awareness of the historical records preserved in the Goheung area. Heunyang is the old name for Goheung.

The program will run for eight sessions through Sept. 29, covering the Imjin War, Admiral Yi Sun-sin, the organization and strategy of the Joseon navy, and the activities of the Heunyang naval forces through lectures by field specialists.

The museum university will also run alongside a special exhibition, "Yi Sun-sin and the Heunyang Naval Forces," at the Buncheong Culture Museum from Aug. 11 through Dec. 13.