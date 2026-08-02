Lee Ju-eon, 15, a piano prodigy drawing wide attention in South Korea's classical music scene, has made his mark at the Cleveland International Young Artists Piano Competition.

According to the Kumho Cultural Foundation, Lee, an alumnus of the Kumho Young Artist program, won second place in the junior division and a special prize for best performance of a 20th-century work at the 2026 Cleveland International Young Artists Piano Competition, which concluded Friday. Kim Yu-rim, 17, claimed third place in the senior division along with the audience award.

Lee performed the first movement of Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor (Op. 11) with the Canton Symphony Orchestra, led by Steven Byess, in the final at Kulas Hall of the Cleveland Institute of Music. Kim, who also advanced to the senior division final, performed the same concerto and took home third place along with the audience award, which is determined by a vote of concertgoers.

Lee's second-place finish in the junior division comes on the heels of a strong run this year: he swept first place in the junior divisions of both the Hilton Head International Piano Competition and the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition, winning the gold medal at the latter. He previously claimed first place and three special prizes at the 2025 Osaka International Music Competition, as well as the grand prize at the Korea Steinway Competition and the Asia-Pacific regional final.

Speaking after the awards, Lee said he was glad that his sincere, joyful approach to performing had yielded such rewarding results, despite the pressure of competing in back-to-back competitions. Kim said she was grateful and happy to have had the opportunity to perform, adding that she would continue to approach every stage with a learner's mindset and play with all her heart.

Founded in 2003, the Cleveland International Young Artists Piano Competition shares its prestige with the adult Cleveland International Piano Competition and ranks among the world's leading competitions for young pianists. This year, organizers expanded the event by adding a Rising Stars division for ages 10 to 12, alongside the existing junior (ages 13 to 15) and senior (ages 16 to 18) categories. The competition has served as a springboard for some of South Korea's most celebrated young pianists, including Shin Ji-yeon, who won first place in 2003; Park Jae-hong, junior division winner in 2015; Lim Yunchan, junior division runner-up in 2018; and Kim Se-hyeon, senior division winner in 2023.

This year's competition began with 20 contestants per division submitting recorded performances filmed at Steinway galleries in Cleveland, Hamburg and Beijing. A second round of chamber music and solo recitals then narrowed the field to three finalists in each category. The second round also featured a collaborative stage with the Encore Chamber Music Institute, led by violinist Cho Jin-joo.

Kim Yu-rim, who took third in the senior division, made her debut at the Kumho Young Artist Concert in 2023 and has since dominated major domestic competitions, including the Ewha Kyunghyang Music Competition and the Seongjung Music Competition. She has built an extensive performance record that includes a solo recital at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall and a performance with the Sejong Soloists Young Artists series. She studied under Shin Su-jeong and Cho Da-jeong and is currently honing her skills through homeschooling.

Lee Ju-eon, the junior division runner-up, has shown rapid growth after winning first place in the junior divisions of both the 2026 Hilton Head International Competition and the Gina Bachauer International Competition in quick succession. A student of Kim Jeong-won and Park Young-joo, he has also claimed first place at the Osaka International Music Competition and the grand prize at the Korea Steinway Competition, drawing recognition from the music world at home and abroad.