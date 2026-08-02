100 bags of 10 kg rice donated in two installments, worth about 4 million won Donor wanted to 'keep giving consistently' but refused to reveal name

"I'm not well-off myself, but I want to share a little warmth with neighbors who have it even harder."

An anonymous donor in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, delivered 100 bags of rice worth about 4 million won ($2,780) to a local community center in two separate installments, the Jochon-dong Community Center in Jeonju said Sunday.

The donations arrived in batches of 50 bags each, accompanied by phone calls to the center — the first on July 6 and the second on July 30.

The donor left only a brief message: "I'm not in easy circumstances myself, but I wanted to share even a little warmth with neighbors who are struggling more than I am. I'd like to keep giving consistently — around the year-end and beyond." The donor declined to give a name.

Jochon-dong chief Lee Uk thanked the donor on behalf of the center. "We are sincerely grateful to the anonymous donor who showed such generosity despite their own difficult situation," he said. "We will make sure this warm gesture reaches those in need and becomes a source of comfort and hope."