Comedian Shim Hyun-seop has said he once earned as much as 320 million won ($222,000) in a single day at the height of his career.

A preview clip aired at the end of Saturday's episode of MBN's talk show "Sokpuriso Dongchimi" teased the next episode under the theme "Where did all that money go?" Cast members candidly discussed their peak earnings in the clip.

Comedian Yun Hyeong-bin said his monthly income once exceeded 100 million won, recalling his surprise: "I couldn't believe that kind of money could come in for me in a single month."

Singer Kim Jang-hoon shared an anecdote about receiving a large signing bonus, saying a label representative handed him a check for 900 million won with the words, "Then let's sign the contract."

Shim said he had earned 320 million won in one day, then teased viewers by adding, "As for where all that money went … "

Shim also revealed in the preview that he spent seven years paying off 1.5 billion won in debt his mother had accumulated.

Shim had previously discussed his peak earnings on another program last year, saying he charged 10 million won per event appearance and once packed 17 schedules into a single day. His single-day record of 320 million won far exceeded the 200 million won price of an Apgujeong, Gangnam apartment at the time.