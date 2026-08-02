Appeal filed with Tax Tribunal last month 'A legal procedure to seek judicial determination'

Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo, who paid about 13 billion won ($9.02 million) in back income taxes, has filed an appeal with the Tax Tribunal challenging the National Tax Service's assessment as unjust. His agency said the filing is a lawful step to seek a legal determination.

Cha submitted the appeal to the Tax Tribunal last month, contesting the roughly 13 billion won in income taxes levied by the National Tax Service, according to Yonhap.

His agency, Fantagio, said Cha "filed the tax tribunal appeal in accordance with the procedures set by law in order to receive a legal determination," adding that it could not disclose further details as the process is ongoing.

A tax tribunal appeal allows taxpayers to challenge a tax assessment they consider unlawful or unjust by filing a complaint with the Tax Tribunal.

Taxpayers may file within 90 days of learning of a tax notice or receiving one.

Cha first came under scrutiny in January, when reports emerged that the National Tax Service had notified him of more than 20 billion won in back income taxes, raising tax evasion allegations.

In April, he said he had paid all related taxes in full, stating that he "respects the National Tax Service's procedures and outcome" and wished to prevent further confusion.