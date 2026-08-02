Water Festa Day got underway Sunday at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

The event is the centerpiece of the 2026 Gyeongpo Summer Festival, which opened Thursday.

During the day, the central plaza on Gyeongpo Beach hosts "Gyeongpodaecheop," a large-scale water gun battle.

Participants split into teams and carry out missions in the water gun fight, creating a cool summer playground open to all ages.

From 7 p.m., a water-bomb themed performance and a DJ and EDM party take the stage at a specially erected venue on the beach, combining jets of water, music and elaborate stage production.

The festival lineup features Raewon, G.Soul and Giriboy on Sunday, 8TURN on Monday and Choi Yu-ri on Tuesday. The beach's nighttime opening hours run through Aug. 8.

The festival has drawn a strong response from visitors, with about 10,000 people attending on the opening day alone to enjoy beach challenge games and invited performances.