SNS is buzzing with sighting reports as the cast of "Odyssey" descends on Seoul in what fans are calling a historic visit. Director Christopher Nolan, actor Matt Damon and Charlize Theron have been spotted across the city soaking up Korean culture since their arrival.

Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, Damon and Theron touched down Saturday to a crowd of fans and press, greeting the throng with broad smiles. The group drew particular admiration for making eye contact with individual fans and posing patiently for photos — a level of fan engagement that left onlookers stunned.

Netizens have been flooding social media with reactions. "Just seeing Director Nolan set foot on Korean soil is enough to move me to tears," one user wrote. "This can't be real — Nolan, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron are actually in Korea right now? I can't believe it," wrote another.

Their impromptu appearances around Seoul have drawn equal attention.

Damon headed straight to Gocheok Sky Dome for a Kiwoom Heroes home game after landing. He donned a Kiwoom Heroes jersey and threw himself into the team's famously passionate fan chants. He was also photographed cheerfully signing a baseball for a young fan he met in the stands.

Nolan strolled through the Ikseon-dong neighborhood, sampling salt bread and stopping by a local cafe where he greeted fans warmly. Theron, for her part, announced her Korea visit on SNS with BLACKPINK's "Boombayah" as the soundtrack, showcasing her affection for Korean pop culture.

"Odyssey," opening Wednesday, is a blockbuster adaptation of Homer's ancient epic. The film follows Odysseus, who led the Greeks to victory in the Trojan War, on his decade-long journey home to Ithaca as he overcomes trials sent by the gods.

The "Odyssey" delegation is scheduled to meet Korean fans at an official promotional event Monday. The visit marks Nolan's first trip to Korea and Theron's first official visit to the country. For Damon, it is his first return since promoting "Jason Bourne" in 2016 — a decade ago.