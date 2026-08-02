Model and influencer Ayolyi, whose real name is Kim Min-young, 34, has gone public with a new relationship four years after her divorce, revealing the identity of her boyfriend.

Ayolyi posted couple photos with her new partner on her social media Saturday, writing, "Please look upon us kindly."

The pictures, taken at a self-service photo booth, showed the two pressing their faces together and beaming with warm, affectionate smiles.

Her new partner has been identified as Kim Hyeong-bae, a traditional Korean medicine doctor who runs a YouTube channel with 110,000 subscribers — and it was that channel that inadvertently gave the relationship away.

Online users had begun speculating about the pair after noticing that a woman's voice in one of Kim's recent YouTube videos sounded similar to Ayolyi's.

Ayolyi acknowledged the relationship but said she had been caught off guard. "My brain just stopped. I had no idea it would come out this fast. I guess my voice is like a fingerprint," she said. She added that she had decided to embrace the situation. "Since it's already out there, I'll just show his face and keep doing YouTube comfortably. Luckily, my boyfriend wasn't too flustered either — he seems to be quietly enjoying it," she said.

Ayolyi married racing driver Seo Ju-won in 2018 and divorced in 2022. She currently runs a YouTube channel with about 770,000 subscribers and works as a fashion and beauty entrepreneur.