A significant share of teachers view students' vocabulary skills as a serious problem, with two out of three elementary and middle school teachers saying poor vocabulary has a major impact on classroom learning, a new survey shows.

The findings come from an online survey conducted from Nov. 12 to 21 last year as part of a report by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation titled "Exploring Learner-Friendly Vocabulary Teaching and Learning Support Strategies and Content Development."

Of the 334 teachers who participated, 220 — or 65.9 percent — said students' limited vocabulary had a significant impact on comprehension during lessons, the largest share of any response. Another 109 teachers, or 32.6 percent, said it had some impact, while only five, or 1.5 percent, said it had little effect.

The results underscore how widely teachers recognize vocabulary as a pressing concern. The survey also found that teachers are far more likely to use the internet than printed dictionaries when helping students with unfamiliar words.

When asked how they guide students who ask about the meaning of an unknown word — with multiple responses allowed — 322 teachers, or 96.4 percent, said they explain the meaning in terms suited to the student's level.

The next most common approach was looking up an online Korean dictionary together with the student, cited by 191 teachers, or 57.2 percent, followed by searching online resources such as blogs, YouTube or card news with the student, cited by 93 teachers, or 27.8 percent.

Only four teachers, or 1.2 percent, said they consult a printed Korean dictionary with students — a stark contrast to the overwhelming preference for internet-based resources. The survey also found that elementary and middle school students tend to encounter the most unfamiliar words in Korean language and social studies textbooks.

The research team conducted a separate online survey from Nov. 12 to 21 last year targeting students from fourth grade in elementary school through ninth grade in middle school, drawing responses from 2,338 students.

Students were asked to rank subjects by how often they encountered difficult words while reading textbooks. Responses were weighted — four points for a first-place ranking, three for second, two for third and one for fourth — and averages were calculated.

Social studies topped the rankings with an average score of 2.84, followed by Korean language at 2.81 and science at 2.63, while mathematics scored relatively low at 1.82. The researchers said the results "suggest a high need for vocabulary support in learning from social studies, Korean language and science textbooks, which tend to present relatively more concept explanations and longer texts."

A breakdown by school level revealed differences in the rankings. Among elementary school students, social studies (2.84) scored higher than Korean language (2.71), while middle school students ranked Korean language (2.90) above social studies (2.85).

The report called for a tailored vocabulary learning support system to help close the gap in students' vocabulary skills.

The researchers said that "since elementary school students show greater difficulty understanding vocabulary in social studies and middle school students in Korean language, differentiated support measures are needed by school level." They added that "multifaceted support measures must be pursued to strengthen vocabulary education within public schooling, including enhancing support functions for multicultural students and introducing a reward system based on learning history."