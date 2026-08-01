Jongno-gu (district mayor Yoo Chan-jong) is accepting applications for its 2026 Children and Youth Participation Committee through Aug. 14.

The committee gives children and young residents of Jongno a channel to monitor the district's child-friendly policies and put forward their opinions. Members do not merely observe district affairs — they take an active role in shaping a child-friendly city.

Applicants must be between 7 and 17 years old and either live in the district or attend a school in Jongno-gu.

Interested applicants should first contact the Children and Youth Welfare Team of the Child Welfare Division by phone, then submit the required documents by email to the officer in charge. Results will be announced individually on Aug. 19.

Terms run through Dec. 31, 2026, and may be renewed once. Appointed members will propose improvements to the district's child-friendly policies, complete child-rights education, and lead campaigns to raise awareness of children's rights.

The district plans to present each appointed member with a certificate of appointment issued in the district mayor's name and to recognize their service hours, helping young participants build a sense of responsibility and accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Jongno-gu received re-certification at the advanced level of the UNICEF Korea Committee's Child-Friendly City designation in June, in recognition of the district's progress in implementing child-related policies over the past four years and the sustainability of those efforts.

Notable achievements cited include the enactment of a child-friendly city ordinance; the operation of the Children and Youth Participation Committee, a Youth Assembly, a Youth District Administration Evaluation Group, and a Children's Rights Ombudsperson; and the expansion of children and youth facilities, including the Sungin 1-dong Sodamnuri Kids Cafe, which opened this month.

"We will provide solid support so that children and young people can grow into true stakeholders of their community," district mayor Yoo said.