Nearly 1,800 people are taken to hospital by ambulance each year after being bitten by a dog. When a pet injures someone else and the owner is found legally liable, they must pay damages — including medical bills. A rider already attached to an existing insurance policy may cover those costs.

According to the National Fire Agency's 2026 119 Emergency Medical Services Statistical Yearbook released Saturday, 1,770 people were transported to hospital by ambulance after dog bites last year — about five cases a day, and roughly twice the number bitten by snakes (876). With about 5.91 million households — one in four — keeping pets, dog-bite accidents have become an everyday risk that can strike anyone.

The coverage designed for exactly this situation is personal liability insurance, known in Korean as "ilbaechaek." When a policyholder causes bodily injury or property damage to a third party in daily life and is found legally liable, the insurer pays the damages on their behalf. The rider is most commonly attached to accident insurance, driver's insurance or home fire insurance policies. Premiums run about 500 to 2,500 won a month — less than the price of a cup of coffee — and typically cover damages up to 100 million won ($69,400).

In a dog-bite case, the coverage can extend not only to the victim's medical bills but also to veterinary costs if the victim's own pet was injured. The payout may vary, however, depending on the owner's degree of negligence — such as whether the dog was leashed — and whether a clear causal link exists between the accident and the injuries. Owners should document the scene with photos and collect medical diagnoses and receipts.

The rider does not cover injuries to the policyholder's own dog. Treatment for a pet owner's animal falls under pet insurance. Injuries sustained by the owner or family members living in the same household are also excluded, since personal liability insurance covers only damages owed to third parties.

Five breeds classified as dangerous dogs — including the Dosa — must carry liability insurance under a licensing system introduced in April 2024. Owners of ordinary dogs are not subject to that requirement and must arrange coverage on their own.

Personal liability insurance does not shield owners from criminal responsibility. Under the Animal Protection Act, owners who violate safety obligations — such as keeping a dog leashed — and injure someone face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won; if the victim dies, the penalty rises to up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won. The rider covers only civil damages; criminal fines and administrative penalties are not included.

Not just for dog owners

Personal liability insurance is not limited to pet-related accidents. It applies to a wide range of everyday situations in which someone causes harm to another person. One of the most common claims involves water leaks. Standard policies carry a self-pay deductible of 500,000 won for leak-related claims and 200,000 won for other incidents, though the amounts vary by policy and enrollment date.

For example, if a pipe in your home bursts and damages the wallpaper and flooring in the unit below, the cost of repairs can be covered. Leak-detection fees incurred to prevent further damage may also qualify as loss-prevention expenses. Repairs to the policyholder's own wallpaper or pipes are generally not covered, however.

The rider also covers situations where a child accidentally breaks someone else's property while playing, since parents bear a duty of supervision over children who lack legal capacity. The same applies if a cyclist injures a pedestrian or if someone collides with a passerby on the street and breaks their phone. Under a family-type rider, accidents caused by a spouse or family members living in the same household are also covered, as long as the victim is not a family member.

Not every everyday accident qualifies, however. Incidents that occur in the course of work are excluded. Motorized personal mobility devices — such as electric scooters and electric bicycles — are classified as "vehicles" under policy terms and are therefore not covered. Ordinary bicycles powered by human effort, on the other hand, are covered.

Injuries from normal physical contact during sporting events are also unlikely to be covered. In one case, a tackle during an amateur soccer match that injured an opposing player was ruled a risk inherent to the sport, and the claim was denied.

Check your existing policy first

Holding multiple personal liability policies does not mean collecting multiple payouts. When more than one policy is in force, insurers split the actual damages among themselves. Before purchasing a new policy, check whether a personal liability rider is already attached to an existing one.

Policyholders can check their coverage through "My Insurance All Shown," the insurance lookup service on Fine, the Financial Supervisory Service's financial consumer information portal. Coverage can also be searched through the Korea Life Insurance Association's "Find My Insurance" service. For details on specific riders, the most reliable approach is to check directly through the insurer's app or customer service center.

If you have moved or the ownership of your home has changed, notify your insurer immediately and update the address on your policy. Home-related claims are settled based on the address listed in the policy, and failing to update it can lead to disputes when a claim is filed.

The statute of limitations on insurance claims is three years. Even for accidents that have already occurred, a claim can still be filed as long as three years have not passed.