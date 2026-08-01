Communications chiefs serve as the voice of Seoul's mayor and its 25 district mayors.

They carry the critical responsibility of accurately conveying each institution head's thinking and policy direction to the press and the public. They are also the spokespeople who work in lockstep with their principals to publicize administrative achievements.

Because the Seoul mayor and the 25 district mayors are all elected, the fortunes of their communications staff are inevitably tied to election results. A review of communications-line personnel moves since the launch of the ninth directly elected term shows that the fates of these officials diverged sharply depending on whether their district mayor won, lost or was replaced.

At the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Mayor Oh Se-hoon's dramatic victory allowed spokesperson Lee Min-kyeong and press affairs officer Hwang Seong-muk to hold their positions.

In the districts, however, numerous cases arose where communications staff were reshuffled along with their district mayors.

In Dobong-gu, where Democratic Party candidate Kim Dong-wook won the district mayoral race, communications policy division chief Kim Dong-jin was transferred to the local economy division, and press team leader Bae Mi-hwa was also replaced. Jeong Mi-ra, who had previously served as press team leader and built up communications experience, was appointed as the new communications policy division chief.

Yeongdeungpo-gu also replaced both its communications division chief and press team leader. Lee Jeong-wae, the head of Singil 1-dong, was tapped as the new communications and media division chief, while Eom Dae-yong, a former press officer, was named press team leader.

In Yongsan-gu, Kwon Eun-gyeong, the head of Hangang-ro-dong and a former press team leader, was appointed communications officer and will work alongside press team leader Lee Do-yeong.

In Dongdaemun-gu, senior welfare division chief Park Eun-yeong, a former communications team leader, and communications officer Choi Gwang-hyeon swapped positions.

In Seodaemun-gu, communications officer Kim Seon-hui moved to the education support division, while Lee Won-jung, a former communications division chief who had been heading the smart information division, returned to lead communications.

Dongjak-gu, following an open recruitment process, appointed Seong Hui-suk — a former press team leader who had been heading the infant and childcare division — as its new communications chief. She will work alongside press team leader Moon Gyeong-hwa.

In Geumcheon-gu, communications officer Moon Hyeon-ju was replaced by Ju Eun-gyeong, the head of Doksan 4-dong.

In Mapo-gu, communications and media division chief Lee Gi-yeon was retained, while Jeong Im-myeong, the media team leader in the same division, moved over to lead the press team.

In Jongno-gu, communications division chief Yun Jeong-suk kept her post despite a change in district mayor. Press team leader Gang Mi-hui was promoted to head the personnel team, and media team leader Sin Hye-jeong took over as press team leader.

Changes to communications lines also occurred in districts where incumbents won re-election.

In Songpa-gu, after District Mayor Seo Gang-seok secured a second term, communications officer Ji Hye-yeong was promoted to head the general affairs division and press team leader Kim Yeong-dong was elevated to planning team leader. Their successors — Kim U-jin, a former press team leader, and Jang Su-il — were put in place to build a new communications lineup.

In Seocho-gu, District Mayor Jeon Seong-su's re-election prompted communications officer Choe Ye-ryeon to move to the chief of staff's office, with former chief of staff Song Jun-u appointed as her replacement. Placing a former chief of staff — one of the district mayor's closest aides — in charge of communications is widely read as a signal that the administration intends to significantly strengthen its public affairs function in the ninth directly elected term.

In Gwangjin-gu, where District Mayor Kim Gyeong-ho won re-election, press team leader Kim Hyeon-ja was promoted to communications officer. Jeong Eun-suk, formerly of the jobs and economy team, was transferred in as the new press team leader.

In Jungnang-gu, where District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi won a third consecutive term, communications officer Moon Mi-hwa was promoted to head the planning and budget division. Bae Yeong-mi, formerly of the local economy division, was appointed as her replacement and will work alongside press team leader Jeon Sang-jin.

By contrast, Jung-gu, Seongdong-gu, Seongbuk-gu, Gangbuk-gu, Nowon-gu, Eunpyeong-gu, Yangcheon-gu, Gangseo-gu, Gwanak-gu, Gangnam-gu and Gangdong-gu all kept both their communications division chiefs and press team leaders in place. The fact that some districts retained their existing communications staff even after a change in district mayor has drawn assessments that such appointments reflect a deliberate emphasis on professional expertise and continuity.

The communications department is a core unit responsible for conveying an institution head's philosophy and policies to the public. Trust between the communications chief and the institution's leader is paramount, but professional expertise and the ability to handle media relations are equally indispensable.

The first round of communications-line appointments for the ninth directly elected term is complete, but the real test for these officials is only beginning. What is needed is not communications that simply serve the district mayor, but communications that deliver information the public wants — accurately and promptly — and that explain not only the institution's achievements but also its shortcomings with candor.

Ultimately, the fate of a communications chief cannot be separated from that of the district mayor they serve. But the most powerful force keeping them in their position should be not political ties, but professional competence, trust and results.