Singer and actor IU made her first public appearance in 10 days Friday, after announcing a full halt to her activities due to health concerns.

IU took the stage at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held Friday afternoon at Paradise City in Incheon, alongside actor Ju Ji-hoon to present the best actor and best actress awards.

Appearing visibly nervous, IU said, "I thought I wouldn't be nervous today, but standing here brings back memories of last year and my heart is pounding." She added, "I really lived this past year to the fullest, powered by the award I received last year."

IU won the best actress award at the same ceremony last year for her lead role in the Netflix drama series "When Life Gives You Tangerines."

Her appearance drew wide attention as fans had been worried after news broke in quick succession last month that she had ended her four-year relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk and was suspending all activities due to a health condition.

On July 20, her agency Edam Entertainment announced that a chronic case of patulous Eustachian tube had worsened, prompting the postponement of her scheduled concert at Goyang Stadium in September, all subsequent performances, and the release of her sixth full-length album.

Through her fan platform, IU said she may have pushed herself too hard out of a desire to work without thinking about her condition over the past few years. "Of late, the symptoms have been continuing day and night for days on end, and I keep finding it harder to be in good form when I sing," she said. She went on to say she was "truly sorry for ruining the second half of 2026 for all of us, which could have been a happy time," and pledged to "devote every effort to intensive treatment and recovery so that, at the latest, I can welcome the start of 2027 together with my fans."

Patulous Eustachian tube is a condition in which the Eustachian tube, normally closed at rest, remains abnormally open. This allows air and sound to pass freely between the nasopharynx and the middle ear, causing a range of symptoms. Sufferers often hear their own voice and breathing sounds amplified, as if speaking inside a large hollow container. They may also feel a sensation of blocked ears, and in severe cases can physically sense the eardrum moving inward and outward.