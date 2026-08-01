Kim Hyun-jung, deputy CEO of Big Hit Music, a label under Hybe, has been named to Billboard's list of young industry leaders under 40. She is the only Korean on this year's list.

Billboard recently unveiled its "2026 Billboard 40 Under 40" on its official website, naming Kim among the honorees.

Billboard cited Kim's oversight of BTS's operations and projects, crediting her with successfully leading the group's comeback album "Arirang," released in March, and the launch of a stadium tour.

In an interview with Billboard, Kim said the release of "Arirang" was "one of my proudest achievements," adding, "The last 12 months have been filled with countless historic moments for BTS, and I am deeply grateful to have been part of that journey."

The Billboard 40 Under 40 spotlights next-generation leaders under 40 who have achieved strong results across a range of fields, including artists, labels, platforms, management and live business.

Juan S. Arenas, head of Hybe Global Label Services, also made the 2026 list. Arenas was recognized for building Hybe's global infrastructure centered on Latin America, expanding the company's presence in the Latin American market, and overseeing the debut of Latin pop group Santos Bravos.