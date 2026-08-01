"I will make 'a better, stronger Mungyeong' a reality. I ask all residents to walk with me, with your trust and support."

Mungyeong Mayor Kim Hak-hong made the pledge in an interview at Mungyeong City Hall on Friday afternoon, ahead of the ceremony marking the launch of the ninth-term municipal slogan and a briefing on his campaign pledge implementation plan.

"The month or so since taking office has been an incredibly hectic time," Kim said. "I will be a mayor who never loses sight of his original intentions, keeps his eyes fixed solely on the people, and gets out into the field." He spoke with evident confidence.

The following is an edited transcript of the interview with Mayor Kim Hak-hong.

— What is the significance of today's ninth-term slogan launch ceremony?

▶ The new slogan for the ninth term is "a better, stronger Mungyeong." It expresses the will to actively tackle the challenges Mungyeong faces — a low birth rate, an aging population, population decline and an economic slowdown — and reflects the desire of residents who want to see real change. The ninth term will also serve as a starting point for preparing the next 100 years, driving innovation across all areas of city administration — the economy, agriculture, tourism and welfare — grounded in a citizen-centered, pragmatic approach to governance.

— What is your governing philosophy for the ninth term, and what are the most pressing issues?

▶ The beginning and end of ninth-term governance in Mungyeong is the people. I will focus on practicality and growth rather than lofty slogans. I will pursue five goals — growth, fruition, appeal, standing and care — to deliver change that residents can feel. The most urgent priorities are restoring the local economy, creating jobs and transforming agriculture. My first official act after taking office was to establish a task force to expand the city gas supply network. I will raise the city gas penetration rate to the North Gyeongsang Province average to ease the cost-of-living burden on residents. At the same time, I will leverage the strengths of the Mungyeong transit-oriented area and the planned integrated airport's surrounding city to attract businesses and create jobs for young people. In agriculture, I will shift toward high-value industries through smart farming and advanced retail distribution systems.

— What results do you hope to show within 100 days, and how do you want to be remembered four years from now?

▶ I have already listened to residents through communication forums held across all 14 eup, myeon and dong districts, and I quickly assembled the city gas task force. I will continue to find answers in the field, putting into practice small but tangible changes one by one. I want to be remembered as a mayor who kept every promise made to residents — including expanding the city gas supply — and as "Mungyeong's problem-solver," someone who laid a solid foundation for the city's future even under difficult fiscal conditions. I will roam the field on foot and, whenever I find something that serves Mungyeong's development and residents' happiness, I will reflect it in policy without delay.

— Population decline and the outflow of young people are seen as major challenges. What is your plan to address them?

▶ I worked on youth policy at the Ministry of Interior and Safety and personally helped create successful models from across the country. I will build a city where young people can work and put down roots by attracting biotech healthcare companies, developing a Mungyeong-style startup valley and expanding workcation infrastructure. Tangible change that residents can feel matters more than grand projects. I will pay out a portion of local festival prize money in Mungyeong Love gift certificates and expand the circulation of local currency. For small business owners, I will strengthen tailored support from startup through growth to revival, to breathe life back into the neighborhood economy.

— What is your vision for Mungyeong as a tourism city, and how do you plan to reform the public service culture?

▶ I want to shift from tourism where visitors pass through briefly to tourism where they stay. I will develop a healing and leisure tourism cluster centered on the Mungyeongsaejae area and pursue the attraction of five-star hotels and resorts. I will build a cutting-edge digital film studio and attract global OTT productions to grow the cultural content industry alongside tourism. On personnel matters, I will implement performance-based appointments grounded in fairness and transparency, ensuring that civil servants with expertise and ability receive proper recognition. I will move away from desk-bound administration and raise resident satisfaction through field-centered governance.

— Finally, what would you like to say to the people of Mungyeong?

▶ I will smartly execute the five goals — growth, fruition, appeal, standing and care — and build a Mungyeong that develops in new ways. I will hold regular public briefings and hearings to actively incorporate residents' opinions into city administration and strengthen trust in governance. I will activate social media and online platforms to build an open communication system where anyone can propose policies and participate in city affairs, proving my promises through results and creating a better Mungyeong through substantive innovation and change. Mungyeong stands at an important turning point for a new leap forward. I will be a mayor who keeps his eyes fixed solely on the people and proves his promises through results. I hope all residents will join me on this journey of change toward a better, stronger Mungyeong. I will forge ahead on the path of change and innovation while building a solid foundation from within.