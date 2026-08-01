Burger King's breakfast marketing campaign — wrapped in the low-budget, gukbap-diner aesthetic Koreans call "B-grade sensibility" — is generating buzz as the chain moves to crack a morning meal market long dominated by McDonald's McCafé Morning lineup.

A Burger King spokesperson said Saturday that the new breakfast items have been spreading organically since launch. "They're going viral naturally, and positive word of mouth is spreading on SNS," the spokesperson said, adding that sales have exceeded initial forecasts by more than double.

Burger King introduced its global morning menu item, the Croissanwich, to South Korea on June 30. Locations open around the clock sell the item from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., while stores that open at 8 a.m. carry it from opening until 11 a.m. The chain has also expanded participating stores from 58 to 120.

Burger King had previously offered a morning omelet sandwich called the King Morning, but limited availability meant most consumers were barely aware of it. The Croissanwich — already proven in overseas markets — is the chain's bid to establish a real foothold in the breakfast segment.

The Croissanwich uses a croissant as its bun. Its omelet patty, another point of differentiation, has been increased from 50 grams to 80 grams for a more filling bite. The lineup comes in three varieties — omelet, jambon ham and cheese, and BLT — and can be ordered as a set with sides and drinks including the Beef King Wrap, Crisper Wrap, hash browns and coffee.

As a latecomer to the breakfast space, Burger King is leaning on a deliberately low-brow campaign to generate attention. The marketing borrows the look and language of a neighborhood rice-and-soup diner to drive home the message that Burger King is now a legitimate breakfast destination. The diner concept carries through to signage, menu boards and visuals.

Burger King says the Croissanwich launch marks the start of its push to become a go-to morning option. "Through the store expansion and the Croissanwich launch, we will offer customers a wider range of breakfast choices," a company spokesperson said.

McDonald's, the top burger chain in South Korea, has led the industry's breakfast segment since introducing its McCafé Morning menu in 2006. The lineup is generally available from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at locations nationwide and centers on items such as the Morning Burger, McMuffin and Snap Wrap, paired with hash browns and coffee.

Other franchise chains are also stepping up their morning offerings, aiming to minimize revenue gaps during early operating hours and expand consumer touchpoints.

Lotteria has roughly doubled the number of stores selling its "Ria Morning" menu, available until 10:30 a.m. Tim Hortons, best known for its doughnuts, recently brought its Canadian chili soup to South Korea. The chain plans to pair the soup with salads, cold sandwiches and coffee under a "Morning Black" concept to compete in the breakfast market.