Extreme heat will grip the entire country through the weekend, with temperatures in the South Gyeongsang Province region expected to soar as high as 39 degrees Celsius. Heat wave alerts are in effect across most of the country, and casualties from heat-related illness continue to mount.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs Saturday are forecast to range from 32 to 39 C nationwide. Expected highs for major cities include Seoul at 34 C, Suwon at 33 C, Incheon at 32 C, Gangneung at 37 C, Daejeon and Sejong at 35 C, Gwangju at 38 C, Daegu at 37 C, Busan and Ulsan at 39 C, and Jeju at 34 C.

Heat wave alerts are in effect across most of the country.

Areas under a major heat wave warning — including central and western Busan, eastern Ulsan, and the cities and counties of Yangsan, Changwon, Gimhae, Miryang, Uiryeong, Changnyeong and Jinju — have seen temperatures climb above 39 C. The KMA urged residents to suspend or postpone all outdoor activities and work except essential duties, and to immediately check on the safety of family members, neighbors and elderly people living alone, calling 119 if anyone shows symptoms of heat illness.

The heat is expected to continue through the night. Overnight temperatures will not drop sufficiently for the foreseeable future, with nighttime lows staying at or above 25 C and tropical nights forecast across many parts of the country.

On Sunday, morning lows are expected to range from 21 to 27 C and afternoon highs from 32 to 39 C, making for another dangerously hot day.

The record-breaking heat is taking a growing toll on human life and agriculture. On Friday, the temperature in Yangsan soared to 41.4 C — the highest ever recorded there since weather observations began in 2008, and also the highest ever logged among the 97 climate observation stations the KMA uses to track national temperature records.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, a total of 1,638 people suffered heat-related illness nationwide from May 15 through July 29, including 12 deaths. Compared with July 29, the previous day saw 81 additional heat illness cases and three more fatalities.

On July 29, a man in his 80s was found collapsed near his home in Uljin-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, and died of suspected heatstroke. In Gimje, North Jeolla Province, a woman in her 90s was found collapsed in her vegetable garden and later died. Drought conditions are also worsening rapidly across the Yeongnam region.

Rainfall in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province over the past month totaled 181.0 millimeters, just 70.3 percent of the historical average of 238.1 millimeters.

The drought alert level for the Andong and Imha dams — multipurpose dams along the Nakdong River basin — has been raised to Caution. The Yeongcheon water supply dam remains at Caution, while the Unmun Dam stays at Serious. The storage rate at Bohyeonsan Dam has also fallen to 16.4 percent.

Residents on some islands in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, that are not connected to the metropolitan water supply system are experiencing shortages of water for daily use.

Losses among livestock farmers are also snowballing. According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, a total of 419,014 livestock died from heat between May 15 and Thursday, including 25,299 pigs and 393,715 poultry such as chickens and ducks. Losses among farmed fish reached 131,295 — more than nine times the 14,030 recorded during the same period last year.