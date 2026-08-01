The residents' representative of an apartment complex in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, has died after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in an arson attack on the building's management office, bringing the total death toll to three.

The woman in her 50s died at 11:45 p.m. Friday at a burn-specialist hospital in Daegu, Yonhap reported.

Police plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of her death.

The fire broke out at 8:29 a.m. on July 23 at the apartment's management office, triggered by an explosion police say was set by suspect Ryu, 71. Investigators found that Ryu had been arguing with the residents' representative and others in the office when he flew into a rage and carried out the attack. He went to a basement storage room, transferred some flammable liquid from a 4-liter container into a can, brought it back to the office, poured it on the floor and ignited it with a lighter.

Eight people were injured in the incident, including Ryu himself and the residents' representative, a security guard and other residents who were inside the management office at the time.

Three of the seven victims — the residents' representative, a resident in her 50s and a management office employee in his 50s — have died while receiving hospital treatment. One of the four remaining hospitalized victims is also in critical condition.

Authorities have booked Ryu on charges of arson of an inhabited building resulting in death and injury.

Ryu himself sustained burns across his entire body and remains hospitalized. He is conscious but unable to hold a conversation, police said.

Police said they will conduct an in-person interview with Ryu as soon as his condition improves.

Investigators are also questioning people close to Ryu and analyzing his mobile phone, seized in a search and seizure operation, along with closed-circuit television footage from the apartment complex to establish the motive and circumstances of the attack.

Police are investigating whether the attack was a premeditated act of revenge targeting specific individuals rather than a spontaneous crime. They have obtained testimony indicating that Ryu had previously threatened to "not let the management office people off." If investigators confirm that Ryu set the fire to retaliate against the deceased residents' representative and others after a prolonged dispute over the apartment's management, police said they are considering applying aggravated punishment provisions under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, which carries a heavier sentence than the charges currently filed.