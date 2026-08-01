Sokcho's August calendar is packed with cool festivals and cultural events ranging from hip-hop to a water music festival.

The Sokcho Summer Festival opened Friday and runs through Sunday at Sokcho Beach.

The festival features performances spanning acoustic, indie pop, hip-hop, jazz and rock, along with hands-on programs — retro arcade games, water activities and participatory dance performances — as well as food stalls.

On Monday and Tuesday, a "silent DJ party" will run from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the south gate of Sokcho Beach.

Participants can wear dedicated headsets provided on-site and enjoy music and dancing with the sea as a backdrop.

The following Saturday and Sunday, at the same hours, Cheongho Beach will host a "silent summer night cinema" for residents and tourists.

The first evening will screen "Colony," followed by "Manyage-e Woori" the next night. Attendees can experience the films through headsets, with the sound of the waves woven into the audio.

The Sokcho Arts and Culture Center will stage two performances of the puppet show "Tokkiro Saneun Ahop Gaji Eoryeoum" (nine difficulties of living as a rabbit) on Aug. 13 — at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On Aug. 20, the children's participatory traditional music play "Ttitti-Ssing! 12 Animals!" will be performed twice, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

On Aug. 21, the musical family show "Ganiyeok Cantabile" will be performed at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

On Liberation Day, Aug. 15, the classical ensemble kids' concert "Klang Kids Concert" will take place at 4 p.m. On Aug. 22, a children's circus show for families will run three times — at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The city library will screen films for children and families at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. At Geumho-dong Waterfront Park, "Sunset Cinema" — featuring independent films and more — will be held every Saturday at sunset.

At the waterfront stage at Daepo Port, the "I Love Daepo" performance will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. through Liberation Day on Aug. 15. Residents and tourists can enjoy music and performances against the backdrop of the port's nighttime scenery and the sea.

The Sokcho City Museum will open for evening hours every Friday and Saturday through Aug. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., the "Night of Hometown" performance will feature the Sokcho Lion Dance, creative percussion and samulnori. The special summer vacation exhibition "Our Little Friends, Insects" continues through Aug. 16.

The grand finale of Sokcho's "August Culturetopia" will be "Waterbomb Sokcho 2026," a large-scale music festival set for Aug. 22 at Hanwha Resort Seorak Sorano.

The lineup includes singers Rain, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, Seo In-young, Bibi, Simon Dominic, Lee Young-ji, Dayoung, Haon and Nowiim Young, who will deliver a dynamic stage blending music and water activities to cap off Sokcho's peak summer season.

"In August, Sokcho transforms into a vibrant summer cultural city where you can enjoy the cool sea by day and performances, films and exhibitions by night," Sokcho Mayor Lee Byeong-seon said. "I hope residents and tourists will enjoy the many events taking place throughout Sokcho and create special summer memories that will last a long time."