Daegu city government announced Saturday that it has carried out a second-half reshuffle of director- and division chief-level officials, timed to coincide with Monday's launch of the first organizational restructuring under the ninth elected-term administration.

Lee Sang-min, head of the One-Stop Corporate Investment Center, was appointed policy planning officer, placing him in charge of coordinating the ninth-term administration's campaign pledges and key policy priorities as the city government's central control tower.

Heo Jun-seok, the transportation director, was named head of the airport policy bureau and will oversee efforts to transfer the Daegu-North Gyeongsang Province new airport construction project to national government leadership.

Heo Ju-yeong, the urban housing director, was moved to head the transportation bureau, while Hyeon Byeong-cheol, head of the construction and civil engineering division under the urban construction headquarters, was named acting head of the urban rail construction headquarters.

Kim Dong-hyeok, director of the new airport policy bureau, was assigned to lead the expanded One-Stop Corporate Investment Center, with responsibility for attracting anchor companies to the city.

Hwang Seon-pil, 39, head of the airport construction coordination division, was appointed acting urban construction director to lead urban development projects with what the city described as youthful drive.

Kim Byeong-hwan, head of the urban construction headquarters, was named to lead the newly established architecture and housing bureau, while Ji Hyeong-jae, deputy district mayor of Buk-gu, was appointed head of the climate, energy and environment bureau.

Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho said the reshuffle was designed to advance the key tasks that will shape the city's future. "We will swiftly and boldly push forward core tasks that will determine Daegu's future — not only restoring the livelihoods economy and driving industrial innovation, but also transforming the city's urban landscape," he said.