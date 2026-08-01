Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu said it held the second-half meeting of the fifth-generation SNS supporters group "Dongdaejigi" at the district office on Friday.

The meeting was organized to recognize the efforts of Dongdaejigi members who have been covering various scenes across the district to promote local government activities, and to map out the group's direction for the second half of the year based on their first-half experience.

"Dongdaejigi" is a portmanteau of "Dongdaemun-gu" and the Korean word for lighthouse keeper, reflecting the group's role as guides to the district. Members visit and report on local government news, events and landmarks, then share their content through personal social media accounts. The district selects participants based on prior experience running blogs, Instagram accounts or other social media channels and producing original content.

The 15 members of the fifth-generation Dongdaejigi began their activities in March, producing content each month around assigned mission themes as well as topics of their own choosing, covering a wide range of locations across Dongdaemun-gu. The group plans to continue on-site coverage in the second half, focusing on local landmarks and major festivals and events.

The group aims to go beyond simple information delivery, using content that reflects members' firsthand experiences and their own perspectives and ideas to introduce the many charms of Dongdaemun-gu in a more approachable way.

"I am grateful to all Dongdaejigi members who visited every corner of Dongdaemun-gu during the first half of the year to share the district's diverse news and appeal," district mayor Choi Dong-min said. "I look forward to seeing you continue to spread the charms of Dongdaemun-gu through content that carries the unique perspective and ideas only Dongdaejigi can offer."