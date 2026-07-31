Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho said Friday that if the newly passed revision to the Criminal Procedure Act produces unintended consequences, those involved should not hesitate to move quickly to fix them.

"Prosecutors can no longer conduct investigations. A fundamental change is beginning," Jeong wrote on Facebook that day, adding that he hoped those involved would be willing to promptly supplement and revise the law if it fell short of its intentions.

"The success or failure of reform does not lie in changing the existing order itself, but in how much it enriches and improves the lives of the people," Jeong said. "Lofty ideals, towering justifications and grand slogans are all secondary. What matters most is whether it provides real, practical benefit to the public and their livelihoods."

He said history across all eras and cultures has shown that reforms driven by ideals and justifications alone — without results — are ultimately rejected by the people. "The Ministry of Justice will also make efforts and conduct reviews so that the new criminal justice system can be recognized as a successful reform," he added.