A dispute between elementary school students at an apartment playground in Seoul's Gangnam-gu escalated until police were called to the scene.

According to the Seoul Suseo Police Station, a 112 emergency call was received around 2 p.m. on July 20 reporting that a friend had pulled out a weapon during an argument at a playground in the Gaepo-dong apartment complex.

An investigation found that two sixth-graders from the same elementary school had been arguing when one student assaulted the other, prompting the victim to go home, retrieve a weapon and return to the scene.

Police are conducting a preliminary inquiry to determine the full circumstances of the incident before deciding whether to file a formal case.

Both students are juveniles under criminal age — between 10 and 14 years old — and are not subject to criminal punishment. However, depending on the severity of their conduct, they could be referred to juvenile court.