Former President Moon Jae-in welcomed the National Assembly's passage Friday of a Criminal Procedure Act amendment that would fully strip prosecutors of their direct investigative authority, calling it a milestone in prosecutorial reform.

"I welcome, together with the people, the National Assembly's passage of the prosecutorial reform bill that completes the full separation of investigative and indictment powers," Moon wrote on Facebook. He extended congratulations and gratitude to the government and the ruling party "for staying the course and giving their all despite many twists and turns."

Moon said his administration had worked hard to lay the groundwork for prosecutorial reform through measures such as realigning investigative powers between prosecutors and police, but had fallen short of seeing the effort through to completion. "I am relieved and deeply moved that the reform we could not fully complete has finally been accomplished," he said.

He also urged the government to spare no effort in preparing to implement the reform legislation. "I ask that thorough preparations be made so that the rights of the people are not infringed upon and the nation's investigative capacity does not diminish in the course of this reform," he added.