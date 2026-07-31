Yeongja, who appeared on the divorcee special of the reality dating show "I Am Solo" Season 28, has announced her divorce from Yeongcheol just six months after their wedding.

Yeongja acknowledged the split on her social media account Friday, writing that she had "ended the relationship and parted ways" with her partner.

She added that the two had never registered their marriage and that each had covered their own living and financial expenses throughout their time together, meaning there were no assets or financial matters to settle. "Personal matters related to the end of the relationship, including the return of belongings, have also been fully resolved," she said.

She said she did not intend to discuss the circumstances or reasons behind the separation. "Going forward, I will focus on the present and the future rather than the past, and I hope to show you a better side of myself. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who has cheered me on and expressed concern," she wrote.

Yeongja said many people had recently reached out with worried inquiries and messages about her situation. "I am sorry I was not able to respond to each of you personally," she wrote.

She also said she had deliberated for a long time over whether it was appropriate to post about a personal matter, given that she is not a celebrity or public figure. "However, I felt it was only courteous to let those who have cared for and worried about me know the current situation, so I am carefully leaving this message," she added.

Yeongja and Yeongcheol met on the divorcee special edition of "I Am Solo" Season 28 and held their wedding ceremony in January.

Speculation about a divorce had been mounting after photos of Yeongcheol disappeared from Yeongja's social media and she unfollowed him.

The couple appeared on the tvN Story program "Lee Ho-seon Counseling Center" in March, where they said their path to marriage "had not been easy," describing a relationship marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations from the very beginning.

Yeongcheol said their arguments stemmed less from issues between the two of them and more from outside scrutiny. Yeongja said she had felt anxious and distressed after the show aired due to malicious comments and rumors of Yeongcheol's infidelity, and that she had even seen a divorce mediation document he had drawn up. The couple also acknowledged conflicts over emotional wounds from previous marriages and financial difficulties.