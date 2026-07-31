Cheong Wa Dae said Friday it "respects the legislative process and final judgment of the National Assembly" after the Assembly passed an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act abolishing prosecutors' supplementary investigation powers.

Cheong Wa Dae communications chief Seong Gi-hong said in a notice that the presidential office "will do its utmost to ensure this amendment is implemented without disruption at the scene and that the public can feel the change in their daily lives."

Seong went on to say that "this revision to the Criminal Procedure Act will separate investigation from indictment to prevent the monopolization and abuse of power, while raising the level of protection for victims and the public's human rights, bringing the criminal justice system one step closer to the people."