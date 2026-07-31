The Gwangyang Bay Area Free Economic Zone Authority said Kim Jung-hee, a Democratic Party lawmaker serving her third term on the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City Council, has been elected chair of its joint council.

The authority held its 158th extraordinary session Friday at its main office situation room, where members elected the new council leadership and reviewed major business progress and agenda items for 2026.

The joint council serves as the legislative body of the free economic zone authority, deliberating and voting on key matters including amendments to the council charter and regulations, budget and settlement reviews, and coordination among local governments.

The council comprises 11 members: three from the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City Council, one from the South Gyeongsang Province council, one from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, one director-level official each from the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City and South Gyeongsang Province, and one deputy head each from Yeosu, Suncheon, Gwangyang and Hadong-gun.

"The joint council will take the lead in upgrading the existing steel and petrochemical industries while attracting investment in future advanced industries such as secondary batteries and hydrogen," Kim said.