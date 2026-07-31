Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province will conduct joint safety campaigns with city and county officials at the Hwacheon Tomato Festival on Friday and the Hongcheon Starlight Music Beer Festival on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The initiative is a policy measure designed to let residents and tourists enjoy the summer heat — and escape it — without worry.

More than 50 people, including officials from Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province, Hwacheon-gun and Hongcheon-gun, along with fire department and police personnel and safety wardens, will take part. They will inspect festival venues for hazards, checking facility conditions, fire extinguisher availability and the deployment of safety personnel.

Officials will also inform visitors of precautions against heat-related illness and summer safety accidents, and guide them on how to report nearby hazards using the Safety Sinmungo app. Cooling patches and other safety promotional items will be distributed to help prevent heat-related illness.

Yun Seung-gi, director of disaster and safety at Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province, said the province would "prevent safety accidents by conducting safety inspections and campaigns centered on local festival sites that draw large numbers of residents and tourists."