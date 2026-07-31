Seo Eun-hye, an artist and actor with Down syndrome (formerly known as Jung Eun-hye), has personally denied rumors that she and her husband Jo Young-nam have divorced.

On Friday, Seo addressed the rumors, which had been spreading online, through a post on her YouTube community page, writing that she and Jo are "doing well."

"It seems fake news and videos claiming that we have divorced are circulating," she wrote. "We love each other and are working happily together more than ever."

She added that the vacation season has brought many visitors from across the country to the couple's cafe, and that she had recently shared a hug with actor Yang Mi-gyeong. "Unless something special comes up, my husband and I are always at the cafe waiting for customers, painting commissioned works, and sneaking in cuddles whenever we can," she wrote.

Photos shared alongside the post showed the couple warmly embracing and holding hands.

Seo works as a caricature artist, painter and actor. She won wide affection for her role as Young-hee, the twin sister of Han Ji-min's character, in the tvN drama series "Our Blues." She has said she went through the legal name-change process to take her stepfather's surname, receiving court approval to become Seo Eun-hye.

Seo and Jo met through a job program for people with developmental disabilities and married in May last year.