Director Ahn Pan-seok, 65, has been hospitalized after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, it was revealed Friday.

A Studio Genie representative confirmed Friday that Ahn recently collapsed from a cerebral hemorrhage and is recovering in hospital.

A former MBC drama producer, Ahn has built an acclaimed body of work that includes "Roses and Beansprout," "White Tower," "A Wife's Credentials," "Secret Love Affair," "Something in the Rain" and "Spring Night."

Ahn had been preparing his next project, "Yeonae Baksa," with filming and editing already complete, so the broadcast schedule is not expected to be affected.

Set to air this year, "Yeonae Baksa" follows a romance that develops between a man and a woman who meet in a robotics research lab. The drama centers on Park Min-jae (Chu Young-woo), a doctoral student who was a competitive swimmer in high school before losing one leg to illness, and Lim Yu-jin (Kim So-hyun), a master's student who lost her sense of direction before finding a new path.