Gwangjin-gu (district mayor Kim Gyeong-ho) will run its "2026 Second-Half Senior Center Revitalization Program" through December to promote healthy leisure lifestyles for older residents and boost use of the district's senior centers.

The initiative covers all 97 senior centers in the district and operates four program tracks — a community gathering program, specialized programs, open programs and a mobile outreach program — to support active and healthy aging.

Under the community gathering track, participating centers will host cooking classes in partnership with local childcare facilities, along with singing classes, film screenings and neighborhood group meeting spaces, expanding intergenerational exchange and community engagement.

The specialized program track includes digital literacy education, group health walks at hub senior centers, mobile dementia screenings, hands-on farming and volunteer activities, helping older residents improve their health and stay socially engaged.

The open program track offers a wide range of hobby and leisure activities — singing classes, table tennis, health exercise, natural soap making, art therapy and vegetable gardening — to support a healthy and active lifestyle.

The mobile outreach program brings activities directly to senior centers, including fall-prevention education, hygiene and safety training, and physical activity sessions such as lifestyle yoga, abdominal breathing, cup percussion and finger drumming.

In the first half of the year, the district ran a similar lineup of revitalization programs that drew strong participation, with around 5,000 older residents taking part.

The district plans to continue tailoring programs to the characteristics of individual senior centers and the preferences of their members in the second half, with the goal of establishing senior centers as central community spaces for social connection and leisure.

"Senior centers are an important living space where older residents look after their health and connect with neighbors," district mayor Kim said. "We will continue to operate a diverse range of programs that reflect what older residents want, and do our utmost to make senior centers a place of healthy leisure and community connection."