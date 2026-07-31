Gangnam-gu will accept applications throughout August for traffic impact fee reductions, ahead of the district's regular October assessment. District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi announced that facility owners may file unused-facility reports during the month to lower their charges.

The initiative aims to ease the burden on owners for periods when their facilities were genuinely not in use and to ensure eligible applicants receive the reductions they are entitled to.

The traffic impact fee is levied on owners of buildings with a total floor area of at least 1,000 square meters to help ease urban traffic congestion and improve the traffic environment. This year, 5,377 facilities — covering 9,071 cases — are subject to assessment in Gangnam-gu, with projected charges totaling about 35.5 billion won ($24.6 million).

Owners qualify for a reduction if their facility went unused for 30 or more consecutive days during the assessment period running from Aug. 1, 2025, to July 31. Confirmed periods of non-use — including temporary closure, permanent closure, vacancy, or unleased status — are eligible for a fee reduction. Last year, 1,546 unused-facility reports were filed, resulting in reductions totaling 1.97 billion won.

Owners wishing to apply should complete the report form included in the unused-facility notice sent by the district and submit it to the Traffic Administration Division by email or fax no later than Aug. 31.

If the registered purpose of a building differs from its actual use, owners may file an "actual-use report" to have the fee assessed according to the real purpose. When ownership changes hands during the assessment period, the new owner may request a pro-rated calculation so that charges are divided according to each party's period of ownership.

"We will administer the reduction system carefully so that no one is charged for periods when their facility was genuinely not in use — whether due to temporary closure, vacancy, or other reasons," district Mayor Kim said.